Amravati (Maha), Jun 27 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 502 on Saturday as 16 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, while the deaths of two people during the day took the toll so far to 23, an official said.

Of the 16 new cases, nine are from the rural areas of the district, four of them from Vichori village in Morshi tehsil, while both deaths are from Sabanpura locality, he added.

"There are now 51 cases in the rural areas. Among the 16 new cases are two women, aged 20 and 22, who tested positive during quarantine after returning from Russia," he said.

The district's first case was detected on April 4, and then it touched the 100 mark on May 16, 200 and 300 on May 29 and June 11 respectively, 400 on June 19 and the 500 mark on Saturday.

