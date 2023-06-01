Aurangabad, Jun 1 (PTI) The renowned Changdev Temple in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district has been renovated with specially procured teak from Melghat and the roof strengthened, an Archaeological Survey of India official said on Thursday.

The temple, dedicated to Sant Changdev, a contemporary of Sant Dnyaneshwar, is believed to have been reconstructed by Queen Ahilyabai Holkar in the late eighteenth century.

"The 12th century temple was in a bad shape and is undergoing conservation," Superintendent Archaeologist Shiv Kumar Bhagat told PTI.

"The wooden roof of Changdev Temple has got teak specially procured from Melghat. Work on strengthening and waterproofing it is almost complete. Procurement of stones for flooring and other works is underway," DS Danve, ASI Conservation Assistant said.

The ASI is spending Rs 1.5 crore for the work on the renowned temple, Danve added.

Another official said earlier, during a clearance process of the temple, images of Vishnu, Shiva, Durga etc were found.

