Panaji, Jul 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was felicitated in his ancestral village in Goa's Bicholim on Saturday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 2 Held After Reciting Hanuman Chalisa at Lulu Shopping Mall in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was present at the function that took place in Narve village.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: Woman, Youth Stabbed to Death in Two Separate Incidents in Malad's Malvani; Murder Cases Registered.

Narwekar, who prayed at Shree Saptakoteshwar before the event, was praised by Sawant for keeping his connection to the village intact despite his kin having migrated years ago.

He said Narwekar campaigned for the BJP in the village during the recent state Assembly polls, though the party failed to win the Bicholim seat.

Sawant praised Narwekar for attending the function here "despite current events in Maharashtra not allowing him to leave the state even for a day".

Narwekar was recently elected the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly after a new government was formed under Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde in the neighbouring state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)