Aurangabad, Aug 17 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district rose by 64 to 18,853 on Monday, officials said.

With eight patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll mounted to 595.

A total of 333 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 14,217, they said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,041.

