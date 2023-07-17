Aurangabad, Jul 17 (PTI) The administrative building of the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in Maharashtra will run on solar energy and Rs 5.9 crore will be spent on the project, an official said on Monday.

The Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL), which is the special purpose vehicle for AURIC, will spend Rs 5.9 crore on the project and the amount will be recovered in the next three to four years, he said.

Also Read | Russia Terminates Black Sea Grain Export Deal, Kremlin Says Agreement Concerning Moscow Not Fulfilled.

The seven-storey AURIC Hall houses the administration office of the Shendra and Bidkin node of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) here, the official said.

The building also has banks and other offices, and has 'plug and play' infrastructure for information technology companies, he said.

Also Read | Manipur Government Urges Public to Refrain from Hate Speech and Targeting Communities to Prevent Ethnic Tensions.

"We have decided to install 25-megawatt panels over the building, which will meet the entire daily energy requirements of AURIC Hall. The work order will be issued in the next 15 days for the solar project," managing director of MITL Suresh Kakani told reporters.

The administration will save its electricity bills and will spend Rs 5.9 crore, which will be recovered in the next three to four years, he said.

"If our demand for electricity increases, we will purchase power from a regular distributor. But it will be negligible," Kakani said.

A meeting to discuss the project of International Convention Center (ICC) was conducted on Monday under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

During the meeting industrialists Ram Bhogle and Sunil Kirdak demanded to increase the proposed exhibition area.

"Suggestions of the stakeholders should be taken into consideration and a new plan for ICC should be made accordingly. The follow-up for the project will be taken from time to time," Dr Karad said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)