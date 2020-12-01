Nashik, Dec 1 (PTI) Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Madhav Bhandari on Tuesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had completely failed in its first year in power and alleged it was led by a chief minister who had not gone to Mantralaya, the state secretariat, for "seven to eight months".

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the state government was unable to tackle the coronavirus outbreak effectively or provide relief to distressed farmers.

"For the first time, the chief minister has not gone to Mantralaya in seven to eight months. The MVA government has mishandled the power bill and Maratha quota issues," Bhandari, the party's state vice president, alleged.

