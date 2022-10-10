Sangli, Oct 10 (PTI) Bodies of a 27-year-old woman and her three daughters were found floating in a pond in a village in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Bilur village in Jath tehsil in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Prima facie, it appears that the woman and her daughters fell into a farm pond, which was located near their house, and drowned, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Sunita Mali, her daughters Amruta (13), Ankita (10) and Aishwarya (7), the official said.

A case has been registered and the police are investigating the incident from all angles, he added.

