Nagpur, Mar 8 (PTI) A blaze broke out in a bus with 55 passengers on board in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday and no casualties were reported in the incident, a fire official said.

The incident took place near Gittikhadan police station in the afternoon, he said.

The bus driver first tried to douse the flames using a portable fire extinguisher, following which the fire department was alerted around 3.47 pm, he said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the blaze that originated from the engine area below the driver's cabin, the official said, adding that no casualties were reported.

