Aurangabad, Oct 28: Speculation about senior leader Ashok Chavan leaving the Congress was being created to muddle the situation for the party in Maharashtra, state unit chief Nana Patole said on Friday.

Incidentally, Chavan himself said he need not give any explanation to such questions (of his leaving the party). India Accuses UN Security Council of 'Political Considerations' for Failure To Tackle Terror.

"The people of Nanded have showered love since the time of Shankarrao Chavan (his father and former Maharashtra CM as well as former Union finance and home minister). These bind with the Congress," Chavan said.

Patole, senior colleague Balasaheb Thorat and Chavan were in Nanded to inaugurate the party's office for the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi’s Emotional Post For Mother Sonia Gandhi As She Handed Over Congress Leadership To Mallikarjun Kharge.

"An environment is being created that Ashok Chavan will leave the party. We have to answer this everyday. This is to muddle the situation for the Congress in Maharashtra. We have faith Chavan will not leave the party," Patole said.

Thorat also said Chavan was troubled by such speculation, adding that the former chief minister's personality was needed to build and strengthen the party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)