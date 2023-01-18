Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) At least 16 passengers travelling in a Maharashtra state transport bus had a close shave on Wednesday evening when a fire broke out in its gearbox in Thane city, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident as passengers quickly got out of the bus, he said.

"A fire erupted in the gearbox of the MSRTC's (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) 'Shivshahi' bus at around 5.45 pm in Uthalsar area. The bus was headed to Arnala in the neighbouring Palghar district," the official said.

A team of fire brigade personnel and the disaster cell of the Thane civic body rushed to the spot and doused the fire in about 15 minutes, he added.

