Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced a toll waiver for devotees visiting Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Lawyer Hastimal Saraswat Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office, Shinde has directed the chief secretary to arrange for stickers on vehicles of warkaris (devotees) and their registration with the local police.

Also Read | Kaali Poster Row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Wasn't Trying To Offend, Says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Lakhs of warkaris chanting hymns of saint Dnyaneshwar and saint Tukaram will reach the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on Ashadi Ekadashi, which falls on July 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)