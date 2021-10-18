Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed setting up of a joint committee to facilitate fast decision-making by taking department-wise review to resolve the pending demands of conservancy workers, an official release said.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of office-bearers of the Akhil Bhartiya Safai Mazdoor Congress (ABSMC) met the chief minister at his official residence at Malabar Hill and presented their demands.

Thackeray assured the conservancy workers that their pending demands will be considered "positively", the release said.

"A committee should be set up to resolve the pending issues and problems. This committee should include the office-bearers of the association as well as the administrative officers of the concerned departments," the release quoted Thackeray as saying.

The CM also directed that the panel should review the pending issues, problems and make recommendations for solving them. Proposals and options should be submitted to address the issues on which immediate decision can be possibly taken, he said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and other dignitaries were present at the meeting.

