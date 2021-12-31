Latur, Dec 31 (PTI) An offence was registered against a 49-year-old teacher of a private coaching class for allegedly sexually harassing a student in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Government Hikes Old-Age and Widow Pension From Rs 1200 to Rs 1400.

The alleged incident took place on December 26, when the accused teacher called the 15-year-old girl to his office and told her she looks beautiful and asked her to keep coming to his office early before the classes started, an official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Surge in Coronavirus Cases in the Country as Omicron Started Replacing Delta Variant, Say Official Sources.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The accused man was sent to a government hospital for a medical check-up and admitted there, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)