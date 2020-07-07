Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra spiked by 5,134 on Tuesday, taking the total count to 2,17,121, state Health department said.

With 224 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll has gone up to 9,250, it said.

Also Read | SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 Marks and Results: Final Answer Keys Released on ssc.nic.in, Scores to be Out Soon.

A total of 3,296 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 1,18,558, an official release said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 89,294, it said.

Also Read | Kamal Nath Preps For MP Bypolls, Trains Guns at Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan With 'Tiger, Mama' Jibes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)