Pune, Jul 25 (PTI) The fatality count in multiple landslides and other rain-related incidents that occurred in Satara district of Maharashtra over the last few days reached 37 on Sunday, officials said.

While 26 bodies have been recovered from five landslide locations - Ambeghar, Dhokawale, Mirgaon, Kahir (all villages in Patan tehsil) and Kondhawale village (Wai tehsil), the remaining casualties were attributed to rain-related mishaps, such as drowning in flood water, roof collapse and boulder crash, they said.

"Search operation for at least nine persons is still on. While five of them are feared trapped in landslide incidents in Patan, two each were swept away in floodwater in Javali and Wai," Satara collector Shekhar Singh said.

So far, 11 bodies have been recovered from Ambeghar landslide site, eight from Mirgaon, four from Dhokawale, and one from Kahir. Two casualties due to landslide were reported on Thursday from Kondhawale village in Wai, an official of the western Maharashtra district said.

While 19 of the total number of deceased are male, the remaining are female, he said, adding that at least eight of the victims are minors.

In Ambeghar, all 11 members whose bodies have been recovered belonged to a family named Kolekar, while eight deceased in Mirgaon were from Bakade family.

