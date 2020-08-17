Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) An association of doctors on Monday objected to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rauts reported comments on physicians which it deemed as "insulting" to their profession.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, wondered whether he shares Raut's opinion about medical professionals.

Also Read | Visva Bharati University Boundary Wall Row: Locals Demolish Varsity Gates, Destroy Construction Materials; Mamata Banerjee Reacts.

Raut is at the centre of a row after his reported comment that he "never goes to a doctor as they know nothing (about their profession)".

What does a doctor know. Whenever I need, I take medicines from a compounder, the Rajya Sabha MP had reportedly said.

Also Read | SCOTT KUNDID SHARES Valuable Insight Into Brand Identity and Reputation.

Expressing displeasure over Raut's comments, the MARD letter said, The chief minister lauds doctors as corona warriors, but his party colleague bad mouths the same profession. Are we doing all efforts (to combat COVID-19) to listen to such insinuation?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)