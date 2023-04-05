Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested three persons from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and seized 1,970 grams of white powder, suspected to be cocaine worth Rs 20 crore in the illicit market, an official said on Wednesday.

The person from whose luggage the white powder was found landed at the Mumbai international airport from Addis Ababa on Tuesday and was intercepted based on intelligence, he said.

The DRI officials also apprehended the recipient of the contraband who had come to Mumbai from Hyderabad to take the delivery. The third person, an African who is believed to be a key member of the drug syndicate, was held from Navi Mumbai.

A case was registered against the trio under the NDPS Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

