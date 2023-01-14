Latur, Jan 14 (PTI) Several farmers in attire normally worn during weddings held a protest march against the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Latur in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The protesters, some on horseback, told reporters outside the Nilanga office of MSEDCL on Friday that they had paid for distribution transformers (called DP in local parlance) in 2018 but were yet to get electricity connections.

"We just want the MSEDCL to tell us when they will arrange the wedding of our farming issues and electricity," one of them said when queried on why wedding attire and horses were chosen for the protest.

"Farmers of 20 villages are facing problems of irrigating crops due to lack of electricity despite paying for DPs. When we go to the power firm's office to find out about the delay, officials speak rudely to us. So we decided on this kind of protest," another protester said.

The protest was led by local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Limban Reshme, who said the state authorities must look into the problems of farmers and come up with a solution.

