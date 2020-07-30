Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Apta railway station in Raigad district continues to be the most popular locale for film shoots, earning the Central Railway over Rs 22 lakh in 2019- 20, a railway official said on Thursday.

The railway station, located about 70 km away from Mumbai, is the most sought-after location for filmmakers, after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

At least four films including 'Raat Akeli Hai', 'Mumbai Saga' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan' were shot at Apta station in 2019-20, fetching Rs 22.61 lakh for the CR, the official said.

Some of the most iconic scenes of films such as 'Dilwale Dulaniya Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Rang de Basanti', 'Baaghi', 'Khaki' among others, have been shot at Apta station.

"Located on the Panvel-Roha route, Apta station has hill on one side, with a river nearby and is easily accessible by road," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR.

There is also ample space for equipment and vanity vans, he said.

According to the railways, only a few trains halt at Apta, which also has an additional track aiding the movement of special trains booked for film shoots.

"As it is just two hours away from Film City in Mumbai, Apta station has become the most preferred location for shooting of web series, documentaries and TV serials," the official said.

Of the 21 film shoots that took place on the CR network, eight films including 'Panga', 'Choked' and 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' were shot at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, fetching an additional income of Rs 44.51 lakh to the railways.

In 2019-20, the CR earned Rs 1.33 crore for 21 film shoots, grossing the highest amount of Rs 22.10 lakh from Rajnikant-starrer 'Darbaar' shot at Panvel station, the CR stated.

The CR's public relations department grants permission for film shoots and recently a single window system has been introduced to expedite the process.

"This simplified procedure will enable film companies to get permission after submitting necessary documents along with script and application mentioning their requirements," Sutar said.

