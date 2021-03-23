Thane, Mar 23 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cloth factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, but no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at the factory in Fatima Nagar at 3.45 pm, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

Two fire engines from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation battled the blaze for a couple of hours before bringing it under control, the official said.

The factory was completely gutted in the blaze, but no casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The cooling operations are currently underway, he said, adding that the cause for the fire is being probed. PTI

