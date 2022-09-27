Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) Five persons were injured when a compound wall of a building fell on them in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, a civic official said.

The incident took place in Chouhan Colony area where the civic authorities were demolishing a dilapidated building with the help of a JCB machine, said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

The compound wall fell on pedestrians who were passing by. Five persons, including four children, were injured in the collapse, he said.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the official said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Diwte, who was supervising the relief and rehabilitation work, said a hutment colony was near the compound wall which collapsed.

The work of pulling down the rest of the compound wall was underway, he said.

