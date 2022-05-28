Akola, May 28 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said as the Centre has permitted the production of ethanol from rice, jowar and maize, farmers can turn fuel producers and become prosperous.

The Union minister for road transport and highways was speaking at the inauguration of two flyovers in Maharashtra's Akola city.

Gadkari said if 50 per cent irrigation is carried out in the west Vidarbha region, no farmer will commit suicide.

Encouraging cultivators to produce ethanol, the minister said the Centre has given permission to produce ethanol from rice, jowar and maize, and farmers can now turn fuel producers and become prosperous.

The administration will be constructing 36 ponds in Akola district under the Amrut Sarovar campaign to facilitate the work on Amravati-Akola highway and other road works and for water conservation, he said.

