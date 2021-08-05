Thane, Aug 5 (PTI) A fire erupted at a paper godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze broke out at the godown in Harihar compound of Mankoli around 4 pm and the premises was completely gutted, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A fire engine of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) battled the blaze for a couple of hours and brought it under control, the official said.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, the cause for the blaze is being probed, he added.

