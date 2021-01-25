Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday inked MoUs worth Rs 2,905 crore with various entities from the hospitality sector to encourage tourism in the state, where more than 6,750 jobs will be generated under the agreements.

The MoUs will help create tourism facilities like hotels, resorts, wellness centres, health farm, theme park and meditation centres in parts of the state and generate 6,754 jobs, an official statement said.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare on the occasion of National Tourism Day on Monday, the statement said.

The state government has accorded industry status to the hospitality sector and the number of licences required (to start a venture) has been reduced.

"We will take important steps to encourage tourism in the future, too, Thackeray said, according to the statement.

