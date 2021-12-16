Thane, Dec 16 (PTI) The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau unit has arrested a government engineer and another person for allegedly demanding bribe from owners of some industrial units in neighbouring Palghar district, the ACB said on Thursday.

Raju Nathrao Gite (57), the sectional engineer with the Maharashtra government's industries and labour department, allegedly sought a collective sum of Rs 90,000, at Rs 4,500 each, from 20 such owners for the electrical inspection and issuance of fitness certificate to their units.

He later agreed to accept Rs 84,000, the ACB said in a release.

The aggrieved persons lodged a complaint with the ACB which on Wednesday caught one Sagar Tanaji Gorad (29) while accepting the amount on behalf of the engineer, it said.

The ACB also nabbed the engineer and lodged a case against the duo under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.

