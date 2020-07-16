Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will think whether it can intervene and redevelop dangerous structures if required to avert untoward incidents of building collapses, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said on Thursday.

The minister made the remarks after a portion of an old six-storey building in south Mumbais Fort area collapsed on Thursday evening, killing two persons.

Also Read | Haryana Government Allows State Govt Employees With 50% Physical Disabilities To Work From Home: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

According to media reports, the owner of the building was dilly-dallying over redevelopment of the ill-fated structure.

Speaking to reporters, Awhad noted that owners of dangerous buildings sometimes are opposed to redevelopment.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Killed, 13 People Rescued by NDRF, CM Uddhav Thackeray Inspects Relief Works.

We will think how such buildings can be redeveloped holding the owners responsible. We will soon hold a meeting to discuss whether the government can intervene in such cases and redevelop buildings if need be to give relief to the people, he said.

The building had been partly vacated for repairs by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)