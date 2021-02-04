Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said the state government will provide land for solid waste management in cities where local bodies don't have their own space to treat and manage solid waste.

The development plans of many cities in Maharashtra are stalled, as municipal councils and nagar panchayats don't have their own space to manage solid waste, the state revenue minister said in a statement.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to provide land for solid waste management in such cities," Thorat said.

In several places, the lack of an effective method for solid waste management has often led to serious disputes between the local administration and residents, he said.

Over 150 municipal councils and nagar panchayats had cleared a resolution in their general body meetings and sent it to the district collectors, requesting the government to provide space for collection and treatment of waste, Thorat said.

Considering this, the government has now given collectors the authority to provide space for solid waste management, he said, adding that the decision will help resolve a major problem faced by smaller municipalities. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)