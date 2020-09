Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that "rich people" are occupying ICU beds in hospitals even when they do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

He was speaking about the death of a Marathi news- channel journalist due to COVID-19.

"Rich people without any symptoms of COVID-19 infection have occupied beds in ICUs.

"The infection is spreading in rural areas. Some 80 per cent people who have tested positive are asymptomatic. But if some rich people are occupying the beds without having any infection or symptoms, then such practice should be stopped immediately," said Tope.

The 42-year-old journalist who died in Pune on Wednesday did not get a cardiac ambulance in time, his kin have alleged.

Asked about shortages of hospital beds and ambulances, the minister said, "There have been clear instructions to collectors to requisition private ambulances and use them. I will find out the details of the journalist's death."

