Akola, Jul 10 (PTI) The ballast beneath the tracks on Central Railway's Murtijapur-Mana route was washed away due to heavy rains in Akola on Monday, an official said.

Several trains had to be short terminated after the incident took place near Hirpur gate at 6pm, he said.

Among the trains that were short terminated were 12139 CSMT-Nagpur Express at Bhusawal station, 01140 Madgaon-Nagpur Express at Akola station, 12112 Amravati-CSMT Express at Badnera station.

He said the 11121 Bhusawal-Wardha Express was halted at Murtijapur station and cancelled, while some trains were diverted via Nagpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusawal and other routes.

