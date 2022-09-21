Palghar, Sep 21 (PTI) Police on Wednesday registered an offence against the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway maintenance contractor, a day after two persons died at Amgaon in Palghar district in an accident caused by a pothole, an official said.

The accident had taken place on Tuesday afternoon after a car collided with a tempo on the highway while trying to avoid a pothole, he said.

Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (rash or negligent act) and others, as well as under the Motor Vehicles Act was registered against Ram Rathod, an official of the R K Jain Infrastructure the company which is supposed to maintain the highway.

In the FIR, the police have mentioned the name of one of the deceased, Dwanith Vinodchandra Patel, who was driving the car, as one of the accused, he said.

The road maintenance company was negligent and careless in filling of the potholes on the highway, which led to the accidents resulting in the death of the citizens.

Nobody has been arrested in this connection, he said.

