Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) Police have arrested a ward boy of a private hospital in Dombivli town here in Maharashtra for allegedly molesting a 75-year-old woman patient, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Microsoft Testing Windows 11 Desktop Watermark for Unsupported Hardware: Report.

The woman in her police complaint filed on Tuesday said the accused molested her on a couple of occasions between February 16 and 19, when she was undergoing treatment at the hospital and was taken to the X-ray room, the official from Ram Nagar police station said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 4 Live Updates: Polling Begins for Fourth Phase of UP Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The woman initially did not inform anyone about the incident, but after getting discharged from the hospital, she told her family members about it.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested the accused on Tuesday and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (molestation), the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)