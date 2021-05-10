Thane, May 10 (PTI) Three members of a family allegedly tried to kill their daughter-in-law by slitting her throat after she filed a police complaint against them for harassment, an official said on Monday.

Inspector Sarjerao Kumbhar of Kolsewadi police station the 27-year-old woman had filed a complaint on May 8 alleging that her in-laws and husband had taunted and assualted her over her cooking.

"On May 9, when she was sleeping, her in-laws and their daughter tried to kill her by slitting her throat. She is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The in-laws, their son and daughter have been booked for attempt to murder but have not been arrested yet," Kumbhar informed.

