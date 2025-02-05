Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, led by President Mahant Ravindra Puri, has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the Ganga Pujan at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. The Prime Minister took a holy dip in the Ganga, marking a significant moment during the spiritual gathering.

Speaking to ANI, praised the Prime Minister's leadership, suggesting that India's trajectory would have been different had such a leader been in place since 1947. "Today, we saw the PM take a holy dip here. It was a message to the whole world," he said.

He further added, "There has never been a prime minister like him, and none will come in the future. The Parishad recalled his earlier visit to Prayagraj during the start of Kumbh, where he received blessings from saints before taking his dip."

"I would like to say that if such a prime minister had been in 1947, then today the situation and direction of our country would be different," Ravindra Puri told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared highlights from his sacred visit to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the PM shared a video and wrote in a post, "Here are highlights from a very divine visit to Prayagraj."

PM participated in a 'Snan' at the Triveni Sangam--the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati--describing the experience as a moment of 'divine' connection.

In a post on X, the prime minister said he was filled with a spirit of devotion after taking a dip in the Sangam. "Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion," PM Modi said on X.

"May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health and harmony," he added.

The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

