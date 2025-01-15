Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Braving the biting cold, the devotees brimming with energy and enthusiasm converged at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday.

Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya' were heard as the devotees took a dip in the bone-chilling water.

Also Read | Labour Rights for Sex Workers: Sonagachi-Based Union Cites Belgium Legislation, Demands Rights and Recognition of Sex Work As Valid Profession.

"It was for the first time that I took a dip in Sangam. After taking the dip, I really felt refreshed," said Nibar Chaudhary, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.

The 62-year-old was escorted by two persons, as he walked towards the Sangam area to take a dip.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 15, 2025: Adani Green, Sula Vineyards, Shoppers Stop Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Shivram Verma, who accompanied Chaudhary, said that his experience was good, adding the administration here has made proper arrangements for the devotees.

Lucknow resident Nancy, who came here for the first time, echoed similar sentiments.

"My experience in the Maha Kumbh has been good so far," she said.

Abhishek, a resident of neighbouring Fatehpur district, said the "overall experience was good" and added that he "did not face any problems".

Vijay Katheria, a resident of Kanpur, lauded the security arrangements made at the Maha Kumbh.

"My experience was good. Proper safety arrangements were made for the devotees and adequate police force was maintained from the security point of view," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the seers belonging to various 'akharas' took the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'. Around 3.5 crore devotees took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on 'Makar Sankranti'.

Leading most of the akharas were ash-smeared Naga sadhus, who mesmerised the onlookers with their mastery of traditional weapons.

From skilfully wielding spears and swords to energetically playing the 'damru', their demonstrations were a vibrant celebration of age-old traditions, an official statement said.

In addition to the male Naga sadhus, female Naga ascetics were also present in significant numbers.

The present edition of the Kumbh is being held after 12 years, though seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.

The fair would continue till February 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)