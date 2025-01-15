Kolkata, January 15: In what can be called an important step towards securing labour rights for sex workers, a Sonagachi-based union, Durbar Mahila Samanway Committee (DMSC), has called for the recognition of sex work as a valid profession. The union, one of the largest collectives of sex, has demanded the decriminalisation of sex work and the granting of legal rights akin to those in Belgium. Drawing inspiration from Belgium’s recent legislation, which granted sex workers rights such as health insurance and the ability to sign employment contracts, the union aims to push for similar reforms in India.

The union’s demands are rooted in the belief that sex work is just like any other form of labour and should be treated with dignity and respect. In Belgium, sex workers now have the right to refuse clients, undergo criminal background checks for employers, and install emergency panic buttons for safety. The DMSC calls for similar provisions in India to protect sex workers from exploitation and abuse. The union also advocates for the recognition of sex work in the country’s education system to help destigmatise the profession and promote social acceptance. Chennai Shocker: Customer Kills Sex Worker After Argument Over Fee for ‘Services’, Stuffs Body in Suitcase.

What is DMSC Demanding?

As per a report by The Hindu, the DMSC is advocating for the legal recognition of sex work as a legitimate profession, a demand that seeks to ensure that sex workers are entitled to the same labour rights as other workers in India. The committee has emphasised the importance of decriminalising sex work, as this would allow sex workers to access various benefits under existing labour laws, including health insurance, maternity benefits, and the ability to sign contracts. Hyderabad: Sex Worker Found Dead With Injuries on Private Parts, Female Friend Arrested for Murder Over Silver Jewellery.

This demand comes as the union looks to the recently passed legislation in Belgium as a model for reform, believing that similar laws could help improve the working conditions of sex workers in India. The DMSC’s initiative also seeks to break the stigma surrounding sex work. They argue that a change in public perception is necessary to support sex workers' rights. One of the primary goals of the union is to encourage sex workers to embrace their profession with dignity, asserting that, like any other work, sex work should be treated as a valid and respectable occupation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).