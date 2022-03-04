Latur, Mar 4 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Latur district has appealed to people in villages to pay their house tax, water tax and other taxes to the gram panchayats before March 31, an official said on Friday.

Chief executive officer Abhinav Goyal appealed to citizens to pay their taxes before March 31 and warned of legal action in case of violations.

A special tax collection campaign will be conducted from March 16 to 31 for this purpose, the official said.

If the annual recovery by a gram panchayat by March 31 is less than 70 per cent, the sarpanch and gram panchayat members will be declared disqualified and official action to be taken against the gram sevak, it was stated.

Over Rs 27 crore have been recovered in taxes from villages in the district till February 25.

