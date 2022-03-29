Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 103 fresh coronavirus cases, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state for the second day running, the health department said.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,73,722, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,780, the department said in a bulletin.

On Monday, the state had recorded zero fatality and 110 coronavirus cases. This was the second consecutive day when the state has not recorded any death linked to COVID-19.

The department said 107 coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 77,24,982.

There are now 960 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.11 per cent, it added.

Out of the 103 new cases, 36 were recorded in Mumbai, the department said.

Washim and Yatavmal districts in the Vidarbha region have zero active cases, the department said.

It said 33,919 swab samples were examined for detection of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests conducted so far in the state to 7,93,08,018.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,73,722; fresh cases 103; death toll 1,47,780; recoveries 77,24,982; active cases 960; total tests 7,93,08,018.

