Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 16 fresh cases of coronavirus that the tally of infections to 81,36,679, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,417, while the count of recoveries reached 79,88,101 after 19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The state is now left with 161 active cases, the official said.

With 12,145 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 8,59,42,865, he said.

As per the health department's report, Pune circle logged the highest number of eight cases, followed by Mumbai with five cases and one each from Nashik, Aurangabad and Latur circles.

Pune district has the highest number of 68 active cases, followed by 35 in Mumbai and nine in Thane district, it said.

The recovery rate of cases in Maharashtra stands at 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

According to the health department, of 1,36,447 passengers who arrived at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, 2,875 underwent RT-PCR test and six of them tested positive for the infection.

Of these six passengers, three were from Pune, two from Navi Mumbai and one from Goa, the health department said, adding their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

