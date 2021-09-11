Pune, Sep 11 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly posting "derogatory" messages about several senior Maharashtra politicians on Facebook, Shivajinagar police in Pune said on Saturday.

The social media account is in the name of one Rahul Mule, an official said, adding that the case under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions has been registered on the complaint of local resident Dnyaneshwar Bade.

Further probe into the matter was underway, he added.

