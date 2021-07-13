Chandrapur, Jul 13 (PT) A 29-year-old man held by the Railway Protection Force in connection with the theft of copper cables from a station in Ballarpur in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district died in custody, following which a case was registered, police said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Anil Madavi, was held in Virur station on Monday and brought to the RPF outpost in Ballarpur, said Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni.

"He lost consciousness at around 8pm on Monday and was shifted to a rural hospital where he died. Ballarpur police has registered a case and further probe into the incident is underway," the Additional SP informed.

