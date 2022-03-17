Latur, Mar 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested and paraded on the streets of Maharashtra's Latur for allegedly beating up a minor girl, police said on Thursday.

The accused Gaus Mustafa Syed allegedly beat up a 17-year-old girl over a dispute, in Vivekanand Chowk police station limits, on March 14, an official said.

The police nabbed the accused from Dnyaneshwar Nagar locality and he was dragged to the police station by women personnel on Tuesday, he said.

The accused is a local goon and has several cases to his name at local police stations, the official said.

