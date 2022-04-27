Thane, Apr 27 (PTI) Thane police have arrested a 27-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly raping a teenage girl after abducting her two years ago from here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, who worked as a mason in Ulhasnagar township here, had allegedly kidnapped the girl, now aged 16, from near her house and taken her to his native place in West Bengal where he took up farming, Hill Line police station's senior police inspector Laxman Sariputra said.

The girl's family members had then filed a kidnapping complaint with police against an unidentified person.

Recently, based on a tip-off, a police team from here traced the man and the girl to Burwan village in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the official said.

The man was arrested and the girl, who now has a child, was handed over to her parents on Tuesday, the official said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

