Pune, Dec 29 (PTI) A man was held allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 10.76 lakh in Maharashtra's Pune city, a police official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Riya Kumari Murder Case: Cops Investigating Financial Motive Behind Killing of Jharkhand-Based Actress and YouTuber.

The Yerawada resident was held on a tip off from the Pune railway station area by a team of the Anti Narcotics Cell-2 of the city police, he added.

Also Read | Indian Government's Decision To Re-Introduce COVID-19 Testing for International Passengers 'Disappointing and a Step Backwards': IATA.

An FIR has been registered and Bund Garden police is investigating further, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)