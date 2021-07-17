Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering the 8-year-old son of his lover in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The boy's family ran a mess in Karavali village and the accused, identified as Jitendra Madheshiya, used to come there often, a Bhoiwada police station official said.

"The boy told his father about his mother's relationship with Madheshiya, which angered the latter. The accused kidnapped the boy and strangled him on Thursday evening. The body was found in a closed flat nearby on Friday morning," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)