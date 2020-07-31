Nagpur, July 31: The BSNL numbers of Maha Metro were fraudulently used to make international calls to the tune of Rs 9.84 lakh after which officials lodged a complaint with Sadar police in Nagpur.

An official said two BSNL lines were hacked by cyber frauds using high-end equipment and technology who then made international calls, generating bills of Rs 9.84 lakh for the month.

Probe is underway, the Sadar police official said.

