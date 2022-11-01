Palghar, November 1: A mild tremor of magnitude 3.0 hit Dahanu taluka in Maharashtra's Palghar district, authorities said on Tuesday.

The tremor was recorded at 12.52 pm on Monday at a distance of 13 km east of Dahanu, an official from the district collectorate said. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Hits Islamabad, No Casualties Reported.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, he said. Earthquake in Jabalpur: Moderate Quake Hits Parts of Madhya Pradesh District and Adjoining Areas; No Casualty.

Palghar's Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November 2018, with most of them centred around Dundalwadi village.

