Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab on Thursday warned that strict action will be taken against e-bike dealers and manufacturers who sell two-wheelers after making illegal alterations.

Also Read | Sakinaka Rape-Murder Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 45-Year-Old Man to Death for Raping, Killing 32-Year-Old Woman.

Speaking to reporters here, Parab said RTO officials in Maharashtra had already checked over 2,000 vehicles and action has been taken against many of them.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Undertrial Dies in Meerut Hospital After Being Taken from Jail in Semi-Conscious State.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had called a meeting about the e-bikes issue earlier in the day, in which it was decided that strict action will be taken against dealers and manufacturers of modified e-bikes, he said.

"No violation of the rule will be tolerated if you want to run these (low-speed e-bikes)," Parab said.

E-bikes with less than 25 kmph speed that don't require registration are being run at higher speed after making some modifications.

E-bikes do not require a permit, licence and helmet. Low speed e-bikes are generally considered a substitute for bicycles, but there were several complaints that they were run at a high speed, Parab said.

A fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on dealers for selling e-vehicles that are illegally modified, while manufacturers are fined Rs 100 crore for making such two-wheelers, he said.

If e-bikes are parked haphazardly on roads, the police will tow these vehicles and action will be taken against owners for obstructing traffic, Parab added.

Meanwhile, a transport department official said Maharashtra has around 93,000 registered electric bikes among over one lakh e-vehicles.

RTO offices across the state have launched a drive against e-bikes that are violating rules.

According RTO sources, they have checked over 2,200 e-bikes during the drive so far, of which more than 600 bikes have been found violating the rule.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)