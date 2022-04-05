Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Continuing his attack on the Shiv Sena, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday claimed the "money laundering" of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family as well as his "dirty dozen" will be exposed.

Somaiya's remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate attached properties of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.

Somaiya, a former BJP MP and a bitter critic of the Sena, also dared the Maharashtra government to form as many "special investigation teams (SITs)" against him adding that he was clean.

He was apparently referring to the SIT formed by the Mumbai police to probe extortion allegations made by Raut against some unnamed Enforcement Directorate officials.

"Form as many SITs you want to but we are clean. The money laundering by Uddhav Thackeray, his dirty dozen and his family members will be exposed," Somaiya alleged.

Last month, the ED had attached properties of Sridhar Patankar, the CM's brother-in-law.

Somaiya also said the ED's move of attaching Raut's property was just the commencement of the probe.

Somaiya had launched a series of attacks on Thackeray and his family ahead of the 2017 BMC polls. The BMC is being controlled by the Sena.

When the Sena and the BJP again tied up for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the Sena had vehemently opposed his candidature from Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seat. The seat was won by BJP's Manoj Kotak.

