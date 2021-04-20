Nagpur, Apr 20 (PTI) At least 91 persons died of COVID-19, while over 6,000 tested positive for the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, an official said.

With the addition of 6,890 new infections, the caseload in the district has risen to 3,36,360, the official said.

The latest fatalities have taken the toll in the district to 6,477, he said, adding that 5,504 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 2,58,191.

This has left the district with 71,692 active cases, he said.

With 26,080 swab samples tested during the day, the number of tests conducted in the district has gone up to 20,40,912, the official added.

