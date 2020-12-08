Nagpur, Dec 8 (PTI) As many as 394 new cases of coronavirus and six more casualties were reported in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, an official said.

With this, the count of infections in the district rose to 1,15,325, while the toll reached 3,754, the official said.

Of the fatalities reported so far, 2,574 were from Nagpur city limits and 1,180 were from rural areas and outside the district, he said.

The number of recoveries in the district reached 1,05,862, after 345 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the official said.

The district is now left with 5,709 active cases, he added.

